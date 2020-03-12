Quantcast

Maryland has 1st case of community transmission of COVID-19

By: Associated Press Brian Witte March 12, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday the first case of community transmission of the coronavirus in Maryland.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo