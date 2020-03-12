Quantcast

Wayne A. Hartman: Why I voted against the Kirwan Commission bill

By: Letter to the editor from: Wayne A. Hartman March 12, 2020

Dear Editor, Last week House Bill 1300, also known as “The Kirwan Commission” was voted on by the House of Delegates. I voted against this bill and the more than $30 billion price tag to our taxpayers.  My daughter is a schoolteacher and I felt the need to explain my vote to her, and the many ...

