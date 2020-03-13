Quantcast

Hopkins develops coronavirus test, hopes to eventually test 1,000 a day

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer March 13, 2020

Scientists at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine have developed a test for COVID-19 that they hope eventually has the capacity to test up to 1,000 people a day. The test developed by Heba Mostafa and Karen C. Carroll began testing patients Wednesday and has a capacity of up to 50 tests a day. So far ...

