Hungry Harvest secures $7.25M in Series A funding

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2020

Hungry Harvest LLC, a a farm to doorstep produce delivery service, announced late Thursday it has secured $7.25 million in Series A financing. Creadev, a global private equity investment firm controlled by the Mulliez family, led the investment round with participation from existing and new investors Desert Bloom. Delphine Descamps, Creadev’s USA managing director, and Hans Taparia, ...

