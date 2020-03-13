Quantcast

Md. lawmakers have no guidebook for legislating during a pandemic

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 13, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — There were no gatherings of people in the State House Friday. The usual suspects -- the advocates and the lobbyists and the tour groups that usually congregate in the spaces between the House and Senate chambers -- were devoid of people save for a few state employees. On any other typical day, a session ...

