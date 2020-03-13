Quantcast

OPD calls for reduction of inmate population to stop virus spread

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 13, 2020

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender called for the release of inmates who do not pose a safety risk or who are nearing the end of their sentences to reduce the overall prison population during the coronavirus pandemic. Maryland courts have suspended all jury trials beginning Monday and circuit and district courts in Prince George's County ...

