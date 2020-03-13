Quantcast

By: Jobs March 13, 2020

RETIREMENT DISABILITY ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING EXAMINER-
CITY OF BALTIMORE


Preside over administrative hearings and adjudicating claims for disability retirement benefits filed by members of the Employees’ and Elected Officials’ Retirement System.

Required: JD or law degree & 3 years in medical claims evaluation, medical or disability insurance claims adjuster, health care, or practicing attorney in the area of disability or personal injury claims. Apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/baltimorecity

