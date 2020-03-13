Quantcast

Supreme Court petitioned on police officers’ legal immunity

By: Associated Press March 13, 2020

James King had no idea that the men who grabbed him and took his wallet were plainclothes officers looking for a fugitive. So he ran off. And when they caught him, he took a monstrous beating.

