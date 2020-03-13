Quantcast

Pandemic seizes control of daily life, roils world markets

By: Associated Press Aritz Parra and Lori Hinnant March 13, 2020

MADRID, Spain — From preschoolers to doctoral candidates, tens of millions of students stayed home on Friday on three continents as schools, playgrounds, bars, restaurants and offices shut down to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. European stocks rose and Wall Street appeared set to gain after turbulent trading in Asia and a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo