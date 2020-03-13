VOACC celebrates grand opening of Paca House

Volunteers of America Chesapeake and Carolinas President/CEO Russ Snyder addresses the crowd during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas (VOACC), Somerset Development Company and New Community Partners officially opened Paca House March 9, a 92-unit affordable permanent supportive housing development at 116 North Paca St. in Baltimore, across from Baltimore’s historic Lexington Market.
Paca House received a $26.8 million renovation and new construction project, which will provide permanent housing for homeless persons and veterans in one-bedroom and studio apartments to helps address the affordable housing gap in Baltimore for low-income adults and veterans.
Residents of Paca House will also benefit from the close proximity to resources, including the Regional VA Administration, the Baltimore VA Medical Center, University of Maryland Medical Center and numerous organizations whose missions align with those of the project. VOACC will also provide residents with behavioral health counseling and referrals, medical referrals, assistance with food, clothing and other daily living needs including financial counseling, health and wellness support, literacy, job preparedness and training services.
Prior to renovation, Paca House was a 106-unit permanent supportive housing facility and program launched in February 1996 as a comprehensive response to widespread homelessness among vulnerable populations in Baltimore and surrounding environs. While the total number of units will decrease from 106 to 92, the conversion will nearly double the square footage of the property.
Support for the Paca House redevelopment was also provided by the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, which sponsored $1 million for the project. The Home Depot Foundation also contributed $500,000.
