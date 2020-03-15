Alyson Steele | Quinn Evans

Alyson Steele, FAIA, LEED AP, executive vice president and chief design officer of Quinn Evans, was elevated to the prestigious College of Fellows within the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

Steele joins six other Quinn Evans architects who have attained the prominent status, which recognizes significant contributions to the profession.

As executive vice president and chief design officer at Quinn Evans, Steele oversees a staff of more than 200 employees in six office locations. In addition to her expertise in design and technology, she has advocated for the development of a diverse talent pool, piloting new policies to enhance productivity and collaboration.

During her tenure as an executive, the firm has increased its minority representation from 6.5 percent in 2014 to 18 percent today. Company ownership by women has also significantly increased to nearly 50 percent.

