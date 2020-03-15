Quantcast

Hogan orders all Md. casinos, gaming facilities to close

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 15, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Anyone looking to place a bet or play a slot machine in Maryland doesn't have long to do so. Gov. Larry Hogan Sunday announced an executive order temporarily shutting down gaming in the state indefinitely in response to COVID-19. The order affects all six casinos in the state as well as all horse race ...

