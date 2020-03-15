Quantcast

Rare Sunday session comes amid talk of when Md. assembly should adjourn

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 15, 2020

The Maryland General Assembly returns for a rare Sunday session just three days after Gov. Larry Hogan announced statewide school closures and stronger efforts meant to help control the spread of COVID-19 in Maryland. How much longer the legislature might be in session is the topic of intense private discussions among legislators. House Speaker Adrienne Jones ...

