Tina Beliveau | The Beliveau Group

Tina Beliveau and her team, The Beliveau Group, have moved to an affiliation with EXP Realty.

For the past 3 years, Beliveau was the managing director of Keller Williams Legacy and under her leadership, she grew KW Legacy to the top-selling real estate office in Maryland with more than 500 agent affiliates. During this time she also saw the growth of KW Legacy from one to three franchises and served as general manager over the 3 locations throughout 2019.

EXP Realty is the fastest-growing real estate brokerage in the United States. It is a digital-first, disruptive real estate brokerage that has eschewed traditional real estate trappings. EXP has no corporate physical offices, no middle management and runs every aspect of the company through proprietary cloud-based technology.

As a major influencer in both the local and national real estate industry, Beliveau and her group will be leading the charge to grow EXP’s market share throughout Maryland and the rest of the U.S.

