Quantcast

UMMS board nominees recommended for confirmation by Senate panel

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 15, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – A key Senate committee has recommended the confirmation of nearly two dozen appointments to the University of Medical System Board that had been on hold since earlier this year. The Senate Executive Nominations Committee voted overwhelmingly to to support the nominations despite the release last week of a report by the Office of Legislative ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo