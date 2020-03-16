Quantcast

ALDERCY LUGO-DEFUENTES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Separate sentences for child abuse counts On August 28, 2017, a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted Aldercy Lugo-Defuentes, appellant, of four counts of second-degree child abuse. The court sentenced appellant to four, consecutive, ten-year terms of imprisonment, which resulted in an aggregate sentence of 40 ...

