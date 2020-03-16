Quantcast

EDDIE TARVER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Photographs of defendant In 2016, Eddie Tarver was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and other related charges. Tarver appealed his convictions to this Court and we remanded the case back to the Circuit Court for Baltimore City for a new trial. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo