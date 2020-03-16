Quantcast

GREGORY SYLVESTER BLAKENEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search warrant After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Charles County, Gregory Sylvester Blakeney, appellant, was convicted of possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana. He was sentenced to six months’ incarceration, with all but three days of time served suspended. The sentencing court ordered, ...

