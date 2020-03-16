Quantcast

Hagerstown man sues city, says police wanted a different man

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 16, 2020

A Hagerstown man is suing the city after he claims police arrested him multiple times on a warrant for a different person. Jamarr Robinson was involved in a dispute at the Maryland Health and Wellness Center in October 2019 and Hagerstown Police Department officers responded, according to the lawsuit. The officers spokes to Robinson, reviewed his identification ...

