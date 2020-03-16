Quantcast

Hewson stepping down as Lockheed Martin CEO

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2020

Lockheed Martin CEO and President Marillyn Hewson, who presided over a period of strong growth by the Bethesda-based defense contractor since taking over in 2013, is stepping down, the company announced Monday. The company's board of directors has chosen James D. Taiclet, 59, as president and CEO, effective June 15. Taiclet will continue to serve as a member ...

