Watch: Hogan orders closure of bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms, restricts gatherings

ANNAPOLIS — Restaurants, bars and gyms in Maryland have been ordered to close by the end of the day in a continuing effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement during a Monday news conference in which he also ordered that there be no public gatherings of any kind of 50 people or more.

“This carries the full force of the law and will be strictly enforced,” said Hogan.

“We are not longer asking for anybody’s cooperation,” he said. “We’re not fooling around any more.”

The governor announced the closure with another broad set of executive orders and mandates he said are intended to slow the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 is from a family of coronaviruses that include severe acute respiratory syndrome — SARS – and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The virus takes its name for the spikes that appear on the surface of its cells that resemble crowns.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most people who catch the virus develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

Maryland has been under a state of emergency since March 5 so that the state can ramp up response efforts to the virus.

As part of the order, the governor said that restaurants that have delivery and drive-through services would be allowed to continue to operate.

Essential businesses such as grocery stores, banks and gas stations were ordered to remain open and operating, Hogan said.

The Maryland National Guard and Air National Guard were activated on Thursday. Currently, about 400 guard members have been activated with plans to activate a total of 2,200 guard soldiers.