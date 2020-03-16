Quantcast

Wolf Furniture to lay off 151 in Maryland, close 7 stores

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2020

Wolf Furniture is closing 7 furniture stores in Maryland, and 151 workers are due to be laid off.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo