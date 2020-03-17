Quantcast

ANTHONY JOHNSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Batson challenge A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Anthony Johnson, appellant, of first-degree sexual offense, first-degree assault, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a regulated firearm. The trial court sentenced Johnson to life imprisonment with all ...

