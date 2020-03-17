Baltimore judge agrees to reduce activity in city’s reception court

Baltimore City Circuit Court’s reception court will hear criminal cases only when a plea agreement is in place as courthouses reduce operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reception court — where criminal cases begin before being assigned to a judge for trial or a plea or postponed — had been operating as usual this week amid orders from Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera that suspended jury trials and reduced courthouses to essential personnel.

A discussion Tuesday afternoon with Judge Melissa M. Phinn, who oversees reception court, as well as with prosecutors, the Maryland Office of the Public Defender and the private bar, addressed attorneys’ concerns about continuing to conduct usual proceedings during the coronavirus outbreak, when large gatherings are discouraged, according to Melissa Rothstein, director of policy and development for the OPD.

Phinn decided that, after Wednesday, attorneys will notify the court when there is a plea and the defendant will be transported to court, according to Rothstein. Cases without an agreed-upon plea will be postponed.

“We are pleased that the court responded to the concerns of our office and the private defense bar regarding the way that reception court operates,” Baltimore Deputy District Public Defender Natasha Dartigue said in a statement Tuesday. “We remain very concerned about the clear pressure on our clients to plead guilty. There is a delicate balance between the public health concerns and constitutional protections needed.”

