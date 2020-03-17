Quantcast

Court of Appeals postpones oral arguments scheduled for early April

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 17, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – The Maryland Court of Appeals on Tuesday postponed the eight oral arguments it was scheduled to hear during the first week of April due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has spurred the high court’s chief judge to suspend court operations throughout the state except for emergency proceedings. In her postponement order, Chief Judge Mary ...

