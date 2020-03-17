Quantcast

Deans downplay law school rankings in light of pandemic

By: Louis Krauss March 17, 2020

One of Maryland’s two law schools saw a rise in the 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings, while the other stayed level with last year’s ranking. The numbers were released Tuesday. The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law rose to 47th overall out of 194 schools on the list, up from 52 last ...

