Dr. Stephanie Linder | Mercy Health Services

Stephanie Linder, M.D., has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Overlea, part of Mercy Health Services.

Linder is a board certified internal medicine physician with more than three decades of experience, including nearly 20 years in Harford County private practice.

His interests include long term management of patients with multiple chronic conditions, migraines, and soft tissue pain. Linder earned her medical degree from the University of Maryland Medical School. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania and is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association.

