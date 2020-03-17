Quantcast

HBCU lawsuit resolution awaits Hogan’s decision

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer March 17, 2020

Legislation that would help settle ongoing litigation over funding at Maryland's historically black colleges and universities passed the General Assembly, and it awaits Gov. Larry Hogan's signature for final approval. The bill, sponsored by House Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, would provide the state's four HBCUs with $577 million in additional state funding, spread out over ...

