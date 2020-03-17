Quantcast

Kirwan education plan gets final legislative approval

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 17, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland House of Delegates gave final approval to a multibillion-dollar expansion of education funding billed as a once-in-a-generation change to improve public school education. The House voted 96-38  along party lines on House Bill 1300 just a day after the Senate gave its final approval to an amended plan. The House and Senate ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo