ROSCOE WILLIAMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Merger of reckless endangerment and attempted voluntary manslaughter A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Roscoe Williams, appellant, of attempted voluntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. The court sentenced Williams to ten years’ imprisonment for the attempted manslaughter conviction and a concurrent five years for reckless ...

