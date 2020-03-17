Quantcast

Testing still a work in progress in Md.; Hogan wary of other states’ failures

By: Tim Curtis and Bryan P. Sears March 17, 2020

Maryland continues to have to triage who gets to be tested for COVID-19 while it asks the federal government pointed questions about the ability and capacity to test for the disease caused by the coronavirus. The state could have drive-thru testing stations up and running at vehicle emissions testing centers tomorrow, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, ...

