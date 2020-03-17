Watch: Hogan postpones April 28 primary election to June 2

Breaking: Gov. Larry Hogan has postponed the April 28 primary Election to June 2.

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland will delay it’s presidential primary election amid heightened concerns that gatherings at polling places will increase the risk of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced he will push back the primary election from April 28 to June 2. The state still will hold a special election on April 28 to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus among Maryland residents jumped again over night. It’s now at 57.

The governor, speaking Tuesday morning, said he has ordered the closure of all vehicle emissions testing facilities. The Departments of Health and Transportation have been ordered to begin preparing those facilities for drive-through testing of the virus even though state officials acknowledge that they do not have enough tests available.

Hogan said the state is also in talks with the operators of the Preakness Stakes to move the date of the iconic race. The Kentucky Derby, the first jewel in horse racing’s triple crown, announced Monday that it will hold the race in September rather than May.

The governor also announced a number of other actions as it continues to refine its response to the virus, including reducing MARC train service by 50 percent as well as reducing bus service. Toll collections on the state’s toll roads, bridges and tunnels will move to a cashless system. Hogan also said he is requesting the federal government to suspend the deadline for Real ID driver’s licenses.

(This story will be updated.)