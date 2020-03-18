BDC estimates Baltimore small business revenue down 65% amid pandemic

The head of Baltimore’s economic development agency described a bleak outlook for businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 outbreak and efforts to stop the spread of the illness.

Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corp., said that efforts to reduce the spread of the pandemic that has sickened five people in the city so far has created “major” challenges for businesses.

“The most impacted businesses are restaurants, bars, event venues, personal services, and hospitality-related businesses, but the impact will become much more widespread as time continues,” Tarbert said during a news conference Tuesday outside of City Hall.

A survey of more than 100 small businesses posted on the organization’s website and social media recorded an average revenue decline of 65%, with many businesses closed altogether. If the coronavirus outbreak persists much longer, Tarbert said, businesses that responded to the survey expect to cut the number of employees by 30%.

Atlas Restaurant Group, one of the largest operators of restaurants in the city, said it made the “heartbreaking decision” Monday to temporarily furlough hourly employees after Gov. Larry Hogan mandated closing bars and restaurants in Maryland. In a bid to ease the pain of those furloughs Atlas Restaurant Group said it will donate all proceeds from online gift cards to out-of-work staff.

“We appreciate our governor’s decision to help ensure the safety of all Marylanders while also recognizing the devastating impact the pandemic is having on the service industry,” the restaurant group’s ownership wrote in a message posted to social media. “Nothing is more important to us that the health, safety and stability of our team and our guests.”

Maryland’s Department of Health reported 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state by Wednesday. Most of those cases, 51 so far, were located in the Washington suburbs of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The number of confirmed infections has also increased in the Baltimore metro area with 10 cases in Baltimore County and eight in Howard County.

The number of confirmed cases in Baltimore reached five on Tuesday, all adults, with two people infected in their 60s and 70s as well as three cases of adults in their 20s. Those numbers are expected to rise now that doctors have determined cases based solely on local exposure.

“So when we do our contact investigation we’re asking to try to understand travel history, as well as who the case may have been exposed to, and based on that contact investigation it’s clear that there’s been community transmission,” Baltimore Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa said.

Tarbert urged Baltimore residents to stay safe but also encouraged those who can to support local small businesses, particularly eateries that provide carryout services.

“We’re encouraging residents to spend on carryout meals and other local services to the extent possible to help support businesses during this time,” Tarbert said.