Quantcast

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals offers screening platform to Israeli health authorities for SARS-CoV-2 research

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2020

Bethesda-based Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced Wednesday it is offering its High Throughput Screening (HTS) facility to help the Israeli national effort in researching and containing SARS-CoV-2. The company is currently evaluating its abilities in high throughput screening for identifying potential inhibitors of the coronavirus. The company estimates that it could potentially contribute from its capabilities and knowledge ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo