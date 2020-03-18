Emergent BioSolutions signs 2nd COVID-19 vaccine deal

A Gaithersburg drug company has signed another deal to develop and manufacture another drug company’s vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. announced its agreement with Vaxart Inc. of South San Francisco, California, to develop and manufacture Vaxart’s experimental oral vaccine candidate for the new coronavirus.

In the deal, Emergent will provide development services from its Gaithersburg location and manufacture drug substance at its Bayview facility in Baltimore Development services have begun, and when Vaxart is ready, Emergent will produce clinical material expected to let Vaxart to begin early research in humans, anticipated early in the second half of 2020.

Last week, the company signed on to perform development and manufacturing services for a vaccine candidate from another Gaithersburg firm, Novavax Inc.

Syed T. Husain, senior vice president and head of contract development and manufacturing at Emergent, said in a news release that the company looks forward to meeting Vaxart’s potential need for future scalability and large-scale capacity for commercial quantities.