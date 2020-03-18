Kris Frederes | Northeast Maglev

Northeast Maglev announced Kris Frederes has joined the team as project manager. In this capacity, Frederes will play a key role in developing the project implementation and construction plan for Northeast Maglev’s efforts to bring a high-speed rail solution in the Northeast Corridor using Superconducting Maglev technology.

Frederes brings 20 years of project management experience to Northeast Maglev, touting a portfolio of large civil and transportation projects and extensive knowledge in both technical and managerial aspects of the work.

Prior to joining Northeast Maglev, Frederes served as a project manager for Cianbro, a Baltimore-based construction and construction services company. From 2008 to 2017, Frederes rose in the ranks at Irving, Texas-based Fluor Corporation. As project engineer for Fluor from 2013 to 2017, Frederes was assigned to the multi-billion dollar Tappan Zee Hudson River Crossing Project.

