Federal suit alleges prison failed to protect inmate from cellmate attack

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 18, 2020

The daughter of a Hagerstown man who was killed by his cellmate just days before his conviction was overturned has filed suit against the state, alleging prison officials did not sufficiently protect her father. Roger Lee Largent died Feb. 17, 2017, at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, according to the complaint, filed by his adult daughter Loretta ...

