Quantcast

Md. lawmakers call it a session — for now

Democrats got their top priority, a mammoth increase in education spending

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 18, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Nearly every Maryland General Assembly session is overtaken in the last days by an issue that bubbles to the top and demands action. This year, the end of the 2020 session was forced upon lawmakers, not because of a bill but because of a pandemic that has caused schools to close and the public ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo