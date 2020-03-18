Pandemic paradigm: Working at home, staying connected

In an effort to turn lemons into lemonade, I will say that this new telecommuting paradigm has forced me to look critically at what I “need” in order to be productive.

Turns out, not much.

I say this from a privileged place of having already put into effect many tech resources that many other attorneys have either been unable or not empowered to use.

I have an app on my phone that masks the fact that calls come from me and instead shows just that the call came from the law firm. The app also allows firm members to transfer calls among us. This app was one that was included in my phone plan that I never previously utilized. It took five minutes to set up. Check with your phone provider to see if they offer something similar.

Because my law firm email is hosted by Google, we have free access to Google Hangouts for conference calls. We also have been able to have meetings on Google Hangouts. Again, setting up a meeting takes under five minutes. Highly recommend.

Some time ago I subscribed to DocuSign, much to the chagrin of everyone who didn’t really feel like using it. For $40 or $50 a month, the service allows my clients to continue to sign documents remotely using their fingers.

I have a laptop and a notepad and a pen.

The No. 1 thing this situation makes me realize is that I don’t need a desk, I don’t need a printer, I don’t need the four walls of my office. What I need are the people that I work with and a way to stay connected to them. If we are connected, then I have everything.

Jessica Markham is the owner of Markham Law Firm, a family law firm in Bethesda.