Quantcast

Md. attorneys adapt to remote work, try to keep business coming in

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 19, 2020

State and federal courthouses are running on skeleton crews and only conducting essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic, which leaves attorneys facing questions about how to run their offices and work with clients. Ivan Bates said his firm began making plans to have everyone working remotely two weeks ago. Everyone -- a total staff of 11 ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo