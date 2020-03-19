Quantcast

BRITTNEE CROUELL v. DEMOLA TURNER, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020

Torts -- Motor torts -- Cap on non-economic damages This appeal arises from a motor vehicle accident. Appellant, Britnee Crouell (“Crouell”), was driving Westbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, when Appellee, Demola Turner (“Turner”) crossed the center median strip and struck her vehicle head on. Crouell sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo