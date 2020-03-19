Quantcast

CareFirst to waive cost sharing, increase telehealth programs amid COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield announced it will waive additional cost sharing, increase access to telehealth programs, and take further steps to better support its members seeking testing and treatment for COVID-19. CareFirst will waive cost sharing (copays, coinsurance and deductibles) for in-network or out-of-network visits to a provider’s office, lab fees or treatments related to COVID-19. It will ...

