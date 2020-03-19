Quantcast

DERRICK CHARLES JOHNSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Jury verdict -- Rehearkening In a sixteen-count murder trial, a jury in Howard County returned verdicts against appellant Derrick Charles Johnson (“Johnson”) that included: (1) guilty of first-degree premeditated murder; (2) guilty of first-degree felony murder; but (3) not guilty of either armed robbery or robbery, when the State had specifically premised the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo