Quantcast

General Assembly passes protective order, hate crime, hairstyle bills

Time expires on 'Supreme Court,' judicial elections amendments

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 19, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – The Maryland General Assembly passed legislation in the waning hours of its virus-abbreviated 2020 session to enable alleged victims of sexual assault to seek protective orders against any individual who allegedly attacked them in the previous six months. If enacted, the bill would broaden the existing law that permits alleged victims to seek protection ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo