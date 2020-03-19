Hogan orders closure of malls, entertainment venues

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland is under tighter travel and public gathering restrictions as part of a new set of orders issued Thursday by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Malls and enclosed shopping centers will be closed as of 5 p.m. and only ticketed passengers and employees will be allowed inside Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport. The governor is also restricting use of MARC, the Metro, Light Rail and bus service to first responders and essential workers. Additionally, Hogan banned all public gatherings of 10 people or larger.

“No one, no one should get on a MARC train, a Metro, Amtrak train or bus or any of our transportation assets unless you are emergency personnel, a front-line health care provider or your job is essential to the supply chain,” said Hogan.

Despite the tighter restrictions, Hogan said, he is trying to avoid more drastic measures including curfews, travel bans and shelter in place orders.

“We’re not at that point yet,” said Hogan, adding later: “We’re trying to avoid locking down society, and we’re trying to keep things as normal as possible.”

One day after the end of an abbreviated General Assembly session, the governor imposed a new screening checkpoint where members of the Maryland National Guard were taking temperatures and asking screening questions to determine an individual’s risk for being exposed to the virus.

The building has been closed to visitors for a week but is still used by state workers, staff for the House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson, construction workers on a site outside the building and members of the press who have offices inside.

As of Thursday morning, there are 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland. Hogan said the number has increased 88 percent in 48 hours.

Maryland makes up nearly half of the 220 cases in the Washington, Maryland and Virginia region.

Among those cases is a 5-year-old Howard County girl. It is the first case of a child contracting the virus in Maryland.

Maryland reported its first death related to the virus, a Prince George’s County man in his 60s with an undisclosed underlying health condition. He had no known travel history.

“Unfortunately, we are at the beginning of this crisis,” said Hogan. “And while this is the first death in Maryland, unfortunately it will not be the last.”

