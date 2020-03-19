Quantcast

Round House Theatre cancels rest of season, upcoming gala

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020

In response to the novel coronavirus outbreak and CDC recommendations, all Round House Theatre performances for the rest of the 2019-2020 Season will be canceled, officials said Thursday. The gala, one of the theater’s premier annual events, was scheduled for April 25. Three productions were affected by the closing, running April 1-July 3. As previously announced, “Cost ...

