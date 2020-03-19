Quantcast

US News ranks UMSON programs among nation’s best

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2020

In the newly released 2021 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Graduate Schools,” the University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) remained ranked among the best schools in the nation for its overall Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) programs, out of 603 accredited nursing schools surveyed.   The MSN Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL) option, the only such program in Maryland, remains ranked No. ...

