As COVID-19 grips the nation, advocates move to halt evictions

By: Associated Press Aaron Morrison and Kat Stafford March 20, 2020

NEW YORK — On the day after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a global pandemic, Joe Ferguson was given a batch of court-ordered evictions to carry out in his job as constable in Tucson, Arizona. He knocked on doors in the majority Hispanic community of South Tucson, told residents to gather personal effects, clothing, medications and ...

