Quantcast

Exoneree compensation bill fails to pass as Republicans object

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 20, 2020

The General Assembly failed to pass legislation that would streamline the process for the wrongfully convicted to receive compensation and other benefits, frustrating advocates who hoped that years of work would finally pay off. The bill, named after exoneree Walter Lomax, who served 39 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, died on ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo