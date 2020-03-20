Quantcast

Franchot extends deadlines for Md. business tax payments

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 20, 2020

Maryland businesses that were expected to make their sales and use tax payments Friday now have until June. Comptroller Peter Franchot announced the deadline extension Friday for all businesses with returns due in the months of March, April and May. The delay is  in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement coincides with official word ...

